The Karnataka government has urged IT and biotechnology (BT) companies not to lay off employees at this time of COVID-19 crises even as their businesses have been impacted. The government has also offered support to these companies as they look to scale up their operations after April 20.

Members of the IT-BT industry, including Biocon founder Kiran Majumdar Shaw and Infosys cofounder Kris Gopalkrishnan, held a meeting with state officials in Karnataka on Friday to discuss measures for scaling up operations following central government guidelines.

Earlier, the Centre had issued guidelines stating that IT companies will be allowed to work at 50 percent strength in their offices from April 20.

The virtual meeting was held between Karnataka deputy Chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan and several industry members, which also included Prashant Prakash of Accel Partners, Shrikumar Suryanarayan of Able India, and Prakash Gopalan of BSNL.

The deputy CM, in a statement, after the meeting said,”Up to 50 percent of the information technology and biotechnology (IT-BT) workforce will have the opportunity to function from their office premises after the April 20.”

He said measures were being taken for arrangement of passes for the workforce, public transportation arrangement, screening facility, and internet facilities.

The deputy CM also urged the industry not to lay off employees during the crisis.

“It is not the right for companies to shut shop or lay off employees citing reasons for not receiving new work orders or projects. Finding new jobs at this point of time will be difficult. Instead, companies could find better ways of dealing with the situation including measures such as pay adjustments rather than resorting to retrenchment. This opinion has found support during the discussions and companies are expected to act according to the same,” Ashwathnarayan said.

While the IT industry is set to scale up operations, transportation will still remain a challenge given that Metros and cabs will not ply. The Karnataka government has offered them to use disinfected BMTC buses for the purpose of commuting the employees following relevant safety protocols to ensure cleanliness and social distancing in accordance with the MHA guidelines.