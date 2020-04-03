Healthcare COVID-19 crisis: Tough days ahead for SaaS cos; but they have in-built advantages too Updated : April 03, 2020 05:19 PM IST Demand for remote customer support, cloud telephony, chat, chatbots and engaging customers over popular channels like WhatsApp has increased. Like many SaaS companies, we have paused general hiring, but are still recruiting for key positions. At Freshworks, we have also adopted a “no one left behind” policy to ensure that our housekeeping staff and other hourly workers that support us continue to be paid.