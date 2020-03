An employee from Mindtree Ltd in Bengaluru has tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

In a statement, the company said that the employee was returning from an overseas trip and tested positive on March 10.

“It is quite unfortunate that one of our employees returning from an overseas trip tested positive for Covid-19 on March 10, 2020. The employee along with his family members are under quarantine under medical supervision. All measures are being taken to provide the best of medical care to him and his family. The employee self-isolated himself upon return from the trip and did not visit the office,” the company statement said.

This takes the total count of positive COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru to four.

“Covid-19 has become a global issue, affecting several people across the world. Mindtree has been consciously taking precautions across its operations to fight any untoward incident with its employees,” the statement added.