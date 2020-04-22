  • SENSEX
Coronavirus lockdown: Nandan Nilekani says need to allow some business, ramp up testing

Updated : April 22, 2020 09:13 PM IST

Infosys chairman Nandan NIlekani has said that coronavirus-forced lockdown has enormous economic consequences, adding that minimal business can be allowed while subsequently testing people for the virus.
Nilekani said that while the IT sector is seeing short-term challenges, there will be a lot of opportunities in the long-term as the role of technology will stand out.
