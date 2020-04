The Goa Healthy Ministry is in the process of installing smart kiosks, as part of its efforts to ramp up testing facilities at industrial units and airports, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday."We will be installing state-of-art 'smart kiosks' in collaboration with General Electric through a CSR initiative.

This robust method will help us increase our scope of testing in the state with swift sample collection," Rane told reporters.

The smart kiosks will be installed at five major industrial estates, at the Mormugao Port Trust facility, Dabolim International Airport and police check-posts on road borders for testing of persons with Covid-19 symptoms.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry had declared Goa as a 'Covid-free' state. Goa had recorded seven active cases ever since the pandemic broke out, all of whom have now tested negative.