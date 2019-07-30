Cognizant's Debashis Chatterjee to be the new CEO of Mindtree

Cognizant's Debashis Chatterjee will join Mindtree as chief executive officer (CEO) from August 1, multiple sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

Chatterjee will stay at Cognizant till July 31, he announced in a post on LinkedIn. He has been with Cognizant for over two decades, and in his latest role, was the president for global delivery and digital systems and tech at the firm.

Mindtree is still to respond to CNBC TV 18's queries.

L&T management had said last week that new CEO to be announced on August 1.

Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan had resigned after L&T took 60 percent stake in the company, along with other Mindtree promoters executive chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan and chief operating officer NS Parthasarthy, who also resigned from the board, from executive roles, and as employees.

The promoters-founders had strongly opposed L&T's takeover of Mindtree, which started with the acquisition of Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's 20 percent stake in March.

Along with Chatterjee, the other names said to have been in contention for the CEO post at Mindtree included another Cognizant executive Rajeev Mehta and former Mindtree CEO Anjan Lahiri.