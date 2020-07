Cognizant India chairman and MD Ramkumar Ramamoorthy is set to retire from the company, effective July 17, just short of a year since he was appointed to the position, and after 23 years at the company.

The announcement was made by CEO Brian Humphries in a mail to employees on Thursday.

Cognizant had appointed Ramkumar Ramamoorthy as chairman and managing director of Cognizant India in September 2019.

In a LinkedIn post, Ramamoorthy said he wished to focus on education, skilling and mentoring entrepreneurs.

"For more than 22 years, Cognizant was the world to me. All of you made that world so beautiful that I was eternally in awe of it. I cannot thank you enough for that. In the past few months, I felt a strong desire to double down on my abiding passion (also my first calling!)—education, skilling and mentoring entrepreneurs. I am all set to explore that world again from July 17," he said in the post.

In the letter sent to employees, Humphries announced Ramamoorthy's move as well that of its global delivery head Pradeep Shilige.

"After 24 years in multiple Cognizant leadership roles, Pradeep Shilige, our current head of Global Delivery, will transition out of the company to spend more time with his family and pursue his next challenge.I support his decision, wish him only the best, and am grateful for his willingness to stay with us through September 30 to ensure a smooth handoff to Andy," the CEO said.

'I also want to announce that after 23 years with our company, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, India, has decided to retire from Cognizant, effective July 17, 2020. I would like to thank Ramkumar for his successful tenure here, for his many contributions over the years, and for being a passionate brand ambassador of Cognizant with our multiple external stakeholders. We are particularly grateful for Ramkumar’s leadership role during the pandemic, where he ensured associate health and safety and effectuated the transition to work from home," Humphries added in the mail.