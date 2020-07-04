Cognizant faces legal action from labour union over massive layoffs

A labour union in Karnataka is set to take legal action against IT major Cognizant after alleging that the company is laying off "thousands" of employees at its offices across the country.

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union said it has sent legal notices to Cognizant over the past week, citing that the company's move to fire employees was illegal.

"We have got over 20 complaints from Cognizant employees in Bengaluru, and unions in Chennai and Pune have also received multiple complaints," said Sooraj Nidiyanga, secretary of the union.

"Employees are telling us that thousands of benched employees are being retrenched. This is illegal, because any company with over 100 employees needs to approach the labour department when deciding to layoff employees," he added.

The labour union has sent multiple legal notices on individual cases to the company, and will file a case under industrial disputes if they do not receive a response, the secretary said.

Cognizant, however, cited "performance-based actions", which the company said happens every year.

"Performance management is a normal process across all companies in the IT industry, including Cognizant. While Cognizant does not comment on rumor and speculation in the marketplace, we would like to clarify that recent third party allegations regarding a specific number of job actions are not accurate, not based on facts, and were not announced by Cognizant," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Cognizant also said it "continues to hire at all levels in India and globally."