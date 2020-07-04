  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Information Technology

Cognizant faces legal action from labour union over massive layoffs

Updated : July 04, 2020 06:07 PM IST

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union said it has sent legal notices to Cognizant over the past week, citing that the company's move to fire employees was illegal.
Cognizant, however, cited "performance-based actions", which the company said happens every year.
Cognizant faces legal action from labour union over massive layoffs

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19: NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1, says HRD Ministry

COVID-19: NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1, says HRD Ministry

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement