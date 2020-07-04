Information Technology Cognizant faces legal action from labour union over massive layoffs Updated : July 04, 2020 06:07 PM IST The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union said it has sent legal notices to Cognizant over the past week, citing that the company's move to fire employees was illegal. Cognizant, however, cited "performance-based actions", which the company said happens every year. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply