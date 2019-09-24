Cognizant CEO Exclusive: Speculation around lay-offs is noise, will hire in India
Updated : September 24, 2019 08:27 PM IST
Will reshape headcount towards newer areas of focus, says Brian Humphries
“Don’t wake up in the morning and think of margin rate & cost structures; think about customers & solutions”
SEC probe not been brought up to me by any clients since I’ve come on board
