CognizantÂ appoints Ramkumar Ramamoorthy as chairman, MD of India unit

Global IT giant Cognizant has announced the appointments of Ramkumar Ramamoorthy as chairman and managing director of Cognizant's India operations. Ramkumar will be reporting to the company's global executive committee and will be responsive for establishing a managing and operating committee in the company.

Ramkumar, fondly known as Ram by his peers and colleagues, has played a key role in operational decisions in the company and has steered key strategic initiatives over the last 2 decades. He replaces the former India MD, R Chandrasekhar who retired earlier this year.

Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries announced Ramkumar's appointment in a communication to employees. "Many of you have come to know Ramkumar during his 21-plus years with our company. Heâ€™s played a leading role in developing many of our India-based portfolios, along with spearheading the activation of our corporate purpose through the work and generosity of Cognizant Foundation and Cognizant Outreach," he said.