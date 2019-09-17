#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
CognizantÂ appoints Ramkumar Ramamoorthy as chairman, MD of India unit

Updated : September 17, 2019 11:56 AM IST

Ramamoorthy has been with Cognizant for over 21 years
He will be reporting directly to the companyâ€™s executive committee.
CognizantÂ appoints Ramkumar Ramamoorthy as chairman, MD of India unit
