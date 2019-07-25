Information Technology
CLSA prefers these 3 companies in large-cap IT space
Updated : July 25, 2019 08:30 AM IST
The first quarter of FY20 has so far been one of the most polarized result seasons for Indian IT services firm in recent times.
While TCS and Infosys started the results season with more than 10 percent revenue growth and strong outlook, the earnings season is headed distinctly downhill from there, said CLSA in its report.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more