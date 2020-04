After subjecting investments from China to additional checks, Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday clarified that even electronic imports from the country would be subject to “proper security and audit verification".

The minister clarified that the govt’s position was not against any country, but was merely pro-India. The clarification from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) comes after a press note from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade stated that all foreign investments from countries, which share a land border with India, shall require prior government clearance.

The comment from Ravi Shankar Prasad came in a video-press conference, after MeitY had detailed discussions with IT ministers of various states on challenges and opportunities, during the pandemic.

MeitY, states agree to extend work from home for IT firms till July 31

In another key decision, the Centre and states have responded to a key concern of the IT Industry by extending work from home arrangement for IT professionals till July 31.

MeitY is also understood to have conveyed to various states that the world was looking towards India during the pandemic and that it provides a huge opportunity for Indian electronics manufacturing.

Ravi Shankar Prasad appealed to states and IT companies to respond to this opportunity by ramping up electronics production. Stressing not just on Make in India, the minister also urged various states and IT firms to also look at using electronic products that were Made In India.

Ravi Shankar Prasad noted that in 2014, there were merely 2 mobile manufacturing facilities and today India was the second biggest mobile phone manufacturer. The minister submitted that the aim was to use this opportunity to become the biggest mobile phone manufacturer. He assured that the necessary policy framework was in place.