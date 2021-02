French information technology (IT) services provider and consulting firm Capgemini is looking to recruit approximately 30,000 people in India in 2021. This is a jump of 25 percent from last year and highlights the firm’s business aspirations amid demand for digital solutions services due to pandemic.

In an interview with Livemint, Ashwin Yardi, chief executive of Capgemini’s India operations, stated that the hiring displayed their robust revenue growth guidance of 7-9 percent for 2021. He further added that the people would be an amalgamation of both freshers and laterals.

For the Paris-headquartered firm, India is the single-largest talent hub having 125,000 employees. Last year, the tech giant recruited almost 24,000 people in India.

Talking about the domains, Yardi informed that this year’s recruitment would be across mushrooming digital skills such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, edge computing, cloud, engineering and research and development and cybersecurity.

In the December quarter, cloud and digital consisted of 65 percent of Capgemini’s revenue. This year, in expectation of winning large contracts from clients, Capgemini is the latest IT firm to estimate major developments in the workforce. This is because business is gradually coming back to pre-Covid levels.

Apart from this, Indian IT giant Infosys Ltd informed that it would recruit 24,000 college graduates in the country in 2021-22. This reflects a growth of 15,000 recruits in the current fiscal. Similarly, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is looking to recruit over 23,000 people in 2021, a 35 percent rise from last year. The firm has more than 200,000 people in India.