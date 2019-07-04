In association with
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge up; Titan falls
Stocks rally again on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive
Oil prices edge down, pressured by US supply
Rupee opens tad higher at 68.82 a dollar; Union Budget in focus
Budget 2019 wishlist: Tax reduction, regulatory tweaks on IT sector agenda

Updated : July 04, 2019 11:03 AM IST

Industry body Nasscom has sent a comprehensive list of recommendations to the finance minister and a key amongst them is the reduction in the tax rate.
Nasscom also seeks clarity on the implementation of the income tax rate rationalization promised by the government.
