Birlasoft surges 12% on multi-year deal worth $240 million
Updated : October 14, 2019 11:28 AM IST
Birlasoft shares quoted at Rs 64.30 apiece on BSE at 11.11 am, up 9.45 percent, after opening at Rs 61.30.
The stock touched the day's high of Rs 65.70, up 11.83 percent.
The CK Birla Group firm signed a multi-year agreement worth $240 million with the US-based Invacare Corp.
