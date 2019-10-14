Birlasoft surges 12% on multi-year deal worth $240 million

Birlasoft Ltd shares surged 12 percent in Monday's early trade, reversing a four-day downtrend, after the CK Birla Group firm signed a multi-year agreement worth $240 million with the US-based Invacare Corp.

Invacare Corporation and Birlasoft signed a multi‐year agreement, wherein, Birlasoft will deliver IT-as-a-Service to Invacare, the world's leading manufacturer of wheelchairs, bariatric equipment, disability scooters, respiratory products and other homecare products, the company said in an exchange filing.

Birlasoft will accelerate Invacare’s business transformation by modernizing systems, taking responsibility for the provision of service desk, applications, server, network and telephony support, it added.

Birlasoft will build a new analytics platform and move the Invacare data centre to the cloud, it further added.

The company will implement a new Product Lifecyle Management system and Invacare customers will benefit from a new ecommerce portal to access products, spares and supplies.

Birlasoft will support Invacare in global implementation of SAP S/4HANA and associated SAP solutions, harmonizing business processes and information flows worldwide, the release further added.

“At Birlasoft, we are completely committed to Invacare’s successful business transformation. We bring our focus on Enterprise Digital, and our strengths in transforming ERP and operations in both business and IT,” said Dharmender (DK) Kapoor, CEO & MD of Birlasoft.

Birlasoft shares quoted at Rs 64.30 apiece on BSE at 11.11 am, up 9.45 percent, after opening at Rs 61.30. The stock touched the day's high of Rs 65.70, up 11.83 percent.

So far this year, Birlasoft shares have declined over 70 percent, but the 10-year return on the stock is positive with the smallcap stock returning nearly 72 percent to its investors. During the 10-year period, the Sensex has returned over 120 percent.