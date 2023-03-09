Why Bill Gates is impressed by this 32-year old Rohtak man

Bill Gates was taking Vidyut Mohan, whose team is in the early stages of building a company named Takachar — that recycles agricultural/biomass waste into marketable products with an aim to reduce the pollution associated with open-air biomass burning.

Bill Gates, earlier this month, said there are over a hundred companies that have been funded just because they have technologies that can help with the climate. Giving an example from India's Rohtak city, he said, "In Rohtak, there is an entrepreneur...(whose company) is developing the first portable biochar device for converting post-harvest crop...into valuable bio-products."

Gates was speaking about Vidyut Mohan, a 32-year-old entrepreneur, who he lauded for bringing innovation and technological transformation to the field of agriculture.

Gates, while speaking at The Fifth Ramnath Goenka Lecture organised by the Indian Express, said that Mohan and his team are in the early stages of building a company named Takachar — that recycles agricultural/biomass waste into marketable products with an aim to reduce the pollution associated with open-air biomass burning

Takachar is developing the first portable biochar device for converting post-harvest crop and forest waste into valuable bio-products. These include sustainable biofuels, fertilisers, and other chemicals, Gates said.

"This is a transformative device — it is an affordable solution that will allow even the most remote agricultural communities to transform waste and avoid burning their own debris.

He noted that the burning of crops "causes billions of dollars in economic loss, significant air pollution, and increased wildfire risk". However, he noted that these bioproducts create another economic stream for agricultural communities from what was once just harmful waste.

Who is Vidyut Mohan?

Mohan describes himself as an entrepreneur, engineer and innovator "focused on solving hard interdisciplinary energy problems". As the co-founder of Takachar, he aims to "drastically scale the utilisation of waste biomass to make fuels, fertilisers, and speciality chemicals..."

This would reduce air pollution caused by post-harvest burning of crops or stubble burning which is one of the key issues faced by Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Mohan's mission includes moves to mitigate carbon emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Vidyut Mohan, CEO of Takachar and WINNER of 2021 Clean Our Air speaks at The #EarthShotInnovationSummit

Passionate about energy access and supporting rural livelihoods,

Mohan became interested in biomass-based energy development "due to its untapped potential and close association with farmers", according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

In the past, Mohan worked with Simpa Networks, where he developed Pay-as-you-go solar home systems for rural households in India. He is 2019 Echoing Green Fellow, and a 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 awardee.

The UNEP also acknowledged Vidyut Mohan's innovation and featured him in its Young Champions of the Earth article.

"By deploying small-scale, low-cost, portable biomass upgrading equipment, Takachar enables rural farmers to earn 40 percent more by converting their crop residues into fuels, fertilisers and value-added chemicals like activated carbon (AC) on-site," the UN body says.

Vidyut’s vision

Emphasizing the need to focus on customer benefits, Vidyut says: “We’re trying to deliver environmental justice by enabling smallholder farmers to create value out of their agricultural forest waste, but utilising them to create valuable products like fuels, fertilisers, activated carbon etc."

The School for Social Entrepreneurs quotes him saying that this move helps farmers earn extra income and create livelihood opportunities in the villages. At the same time, it helps prevent air pollution caused by open burning of crop residues, "and also fights climate change by sequestering carbon emissions through some of our products like fertiliser".