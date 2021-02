Newly sworn-in American President Joe Biden has spurred hope among the Indian IT sector that the challenges put forth by predecessor Donald Trump will be removed.

Trump had last year suspended H1B and L1 visas till March due to the pandemic COVID-19, and also moved to make the H1B lottery system wage-based, thus threatening to increase the cost for companies hiring the H1B workers. The Biden administration has delayed the latter till December 31, 2021.

Nasscom executives told CNBC-TV18 that the Biden administration is likely to be more consultative with the Indian industry and recognise the role played by the sector.

"The Indian tech industry has contributed to the US economy, we have created jobs, and we have helped make American companies competitive as well. These are the messages that are resonating well with other industry partners and we are talking about this with the US administration," Nasscom chairman Pravin Rao said.

"There is a clear realisation that there is a shortage of talent in the US. Unemployment in the tech sector in the US is very low," Rao added.

"The early signs from the Biden administration have been positive. They have stayed some executive orders of the Trump administration. It is highly likely that Biden administration will engage with the industry," Rao said.

The focus on talent by the Biden administration could boost the Indian IT sector, Nasscom said. "The Biden administration has made the importance of talent very clear. Investments will go where the talent lies," Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said.

"The Biden administration has acknowledged the role of Indian IT industry to skill schools and colleges on the digital talent. That is a common area of interest between the two countries,” Ghosh added.