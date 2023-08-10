Exclusive | COWIN and Aadhaar will remain accountable under new law: Ashwini Vaishnaw on Data Protection Bill

2 Min Read
"Independence of the Data Protection Board is now codified in the new law," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told CNBTV-18 in an exclusive interview.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in an exclusive conversation with CNBTV-18, said that the recently passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, is set to be implemented as law in the near future. "We have already been working on the rule-making and the digital implementation process...So it should be rolled out very soon," he said.
Emphasizing the non-prescriptive nature of the bill, the minister has affirmed that "significant data collections such as COWIN and Aadhaar will remain subject to accountability under the forthcoming law, without any exceptions."
"One good thing about our bill is it is not prescriptive. If it is prescriptive, then what happens is — as the technology changes, law will generally not be able to catch up with it first. Second, the compliance burden for the citizens as well as the industry will become very high. So we have kept it principles-based," the Electronics and Information Technology minister explained.
He added the government is absolutely equally accountable. "The carve outs, the exemptions are very specific. They are as per the constitutional mandate. There is nothing which basically differentiates the government data fiduciaries," he said.
Minister Vaishnaw further underscored that the autonomy of the Data Protection Board has been formally established and enshrined within the framework of the new legislation.
Comparing the India's Data Protection Bill with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), he said the latter has far more exemptions than the Indian law. "The Bill has carefully curate very narrow exemptions," he said.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (August 9), making steady progress towards becoming law. Following its approval in the Lok Sabha on August 7, the bill seeks to establish a robust framework for the protection of personal data in the digital realm. The Bill aims to ensure that data collection, sharing, and storage practices adhere to strict standards, keeping individuals' privacy intact.
First Published: Aug 10, 2023 8:57 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Monetary Policy — here's why it is important to decipher RBI’s liquidity strategy
Aug 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Carbon Credit Trading Scheme — India’s bold step towards net zero
Aug 10, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23
Aug 9, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills
Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read