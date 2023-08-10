Exclusive | COWIN and Aadhaar will remain accountable under new law: Ashwini Vaishnaw on Data Protection Bill

"Independence of the Data Protection Board is now codified in the new law," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told CNBTV-18 in an exclusive interview.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in an exclusive conversation with CNBTV-18, said that the recently passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, is set to be implemented as law in the near future. "We have already been working on the rule-making and the digital implementation process...So it should be rolled out very soon," he said.

Emphasizing the non-prescriptive nature of the bill, the minister has affirmed that "significant data collections such as COWIN and Aadhaar will remain subject to accountability under the forthcoming law, without any exceptions."

"One good thing about our bill is it is not prescriptive. If it is prescriptive, then what happens is — as the technology changes, law will generally not be able to catch up with it first. Second, the compliance burden for the citizens as well as the industry will become very high. So we have kept it principles-based," the Electronics and Information Technology minister explained.

He added the government is absolutely equally accountable. "The carve outs, the exemptions are very specific. They are as per the constitutional mandate. There is nothing which basically differentiates the government data fiduciaries," he said.

Minister Vaishnaw further underscored that the autonomy of the Data Protection Board has been formally established and enshrined within the framework of the new legislation.

Comparing the India's Data Protection Bill with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), he said the latter has far more exemptions than the Indian law. "The Bill has carefully curate very narrow exemptions," he said.