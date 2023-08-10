CNBC TV18
Exclusive | COWIN and Aadhaar will remain accountable under new law: Ashwini Vaishnaw on Data Protection Bill

By Ashmit Kumar  Aug 10, 2023 8:57:09 AM IST (Published)

"Independence of the Data Protection Board is now codified in the new law," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told CNBTV-18 in an exclusive interview.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Personal Data Protection bill, passed by Parliament this week, will be rolled out as a law soon. Saying that Bill is not prescriptive, the minister clarified that "large data sets like COWIN and Aadhaar will continue to be accountable under the new law. There's no exemption". He told CNBTV-18 in an exclusive interview, "Independence of the Data Protection Board is now codified in the new law."

Comparing the India's Data Protection Bill with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), he said the latter has far more exemptions than the Indian law. "The Bill has carefully curate very narrow exemptions," he said.
