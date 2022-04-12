As attrition spikes for TCS, employees likely to get higher salary hikes this year

India’s largest software services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expected to hand out higher salary increments this year to its employees.

In the financial year 2021-22, the IT services firm had rolled out an average increment of 6-8 percent, Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of TCS, said. In FY23, the company will be looking at similar increments with an upward bias, he added, news agency PTI reported.

The salary hike comes at a time when employee attrition continues to go up at TCS. During the January-March 2022 period, the attrition rate reached 17.4 percent.

“In absolute terms, our attrition still went up this quarter compared to last quarter, but in percentage terms, it has actually started to flatten and we think that the trend will continue into next quarter,” Gopinathan said while releasing the Q4 earnings results.

"The reported attrition number of 17.4 percent will get worse for the next couple of quarters just because of the way LTM attrition is calculated," the CEO said.

The rate of employees leaving the company has been high across IT companies in the last few quarters as opportunities for technology talent are growing with high digital acceptance across industries.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, TCS witnessed the highest-ever employee additions. Net additions in the quarter stood at 35,209 employees, which took the total employee headcount to 592,195. During the year, net addition of employees at TCS stood at an all-time high of 103,546.