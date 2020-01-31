Arvind Krishna to head IBM: A list of Indian-origin CEOs of top tech companies

Arvind Krishna, an IIT-Kanpur graduate, is set to replace Ginni Rometty as the Chief Executive Officer of International Business Machines Corp (IBM), an American multinational information technology company.

57-year-old Krishna currently heads IBM's cloud and cognitive software unit. He spearheaded the Red Hat deal, which took place last year. Krishna will take over as the company's CEO on April 6 this year.

With this development, Krishna enters the list of Indian-origin CEOs of top tech companies across the world. Here’s the list:

Sundar Pichai (Google, Alphabet)

Chennai-born Sundar Pichai took charge of Google's parent Alphabet in December last year as co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down. Pichai, who was named as Google CEO in 2015, continues to head the company. Pichai is an alumnus of IIT-Kharagpur.

Satya Nadella (Microsoft)

Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella has been Microsoft CEO since 2014, the third after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer. Before becoming the CEO, Nadella held several roles in the company's enterprise and consumer businesses.

Nadella has a degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University and has postgraduate degrees in computer science from the University of Wisconsin and business administration from the University of Chicago.

Shantanu Narayen (Adobe)

Shantanu Narayen, who is also from Hyderabad, is the chairperson, president and CEO of Adobe Inc. Narayen has been with the company since 1998 and was named the chief operating officer (COO) in 2005 and CEO two years later.

Narayen holds an undergraduate degree in electronics engineering and a master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University, Ohio.

Jayshree Ullal (Arista Networks)