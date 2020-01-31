Arvind Krishna is the new IBM CEO: Here are key things to know about him

International Business Machines Corp Chief Executive Officer Ginni Rometty will hand over the reins to the head of the company's cloud business, as the pioneer tech company continues its efforts to rejuvenate itself. Arvind Krishna, 57, who spearheaded the Red Hat deal, will take over in April.

"I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni (Virginia Rometty) and the Board have placed in me," said Krishna.

Here are key things to know about Krishna:

Career and Current Stint

Arvind Krishna has been at IBM for nearly three decades, spending his entire career at the company.

What He Does at IBM

Krishna currently is IBM's senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software for the past year. According to his LinkedIn profile, he took this role in January of last year. His current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research.

His Specialisation

At IBM, Krishna has been instrumental in the company's Artificial Intelligence development.

Acquisitions

Under Krishna, IBM acquired Red Hat, an open-source software company, for $34 billion in July of last year. This is IBM's largest acquisition ever.

His Profile

Krishna has a PhD degree in electrical engineering from University of Illinois and an undergraduate degree from IIT Kanpur.