The big tech earnings came in on Thursday, with Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook together reporting a strong September quarter with a consolidated profit of $38 billion.

These companies also have a great presence in India, and usually have important commentary on the Indian market.

Here's the big tech firms' India-focused commentary:

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company saw a 'record' quarter in India driven by the launch of Apple's online store in India.

"We set a September quarter record in India, thanks in part to a very strong reception to this quarter’s launch of our online store in the country," Cook said during the earnings call.

Apple launched the Apple Store online in India on September 23, 2020, and the company now offers its full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time.

Apple has been operating in India for more than 20 years, and the company claims that it’s ongoing investment and innovation support almost 900,000 jobs across the country.

Amazon

Amazon saw the international business report a profit for the second quarter in a row, with the company's international profit at $407 million in the September quarter versus a loss of $386 million in the same quarter in 2019.

Amazon's international business is led by Europe, Japan and India.

"In India, we've had a very strong Prime Day and Diwali is off to a good start," the Amazon management said during the earnings call.

Amazon India kicked off a month-long online sale event under its annual 'The Great Indian Festival' sale on October 17. Amazon also hosted its first Prime Day this year globally in India on August 6-7, during which twice as many customers became Prime members compared to the previous year, the company said.

during the festive season.

On Prime Video, Amazon said the company was seeing some "really interesting localised content" developing in places like India, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, UK and Spain.

Facebook

While Facebook did not have specific India-focused commentary, founder Mark Zuckerberg called out how changes to the company's policy around security around elections and political ads played out during elections in countries such as India.

Mark Zuckerberg: "Election is of course top of mind for everyone right now... Four years ago, our security teams were looking for traditional threats like hacking, but what we ended up seeing was something new; coordinated interference campaigns using fake accounts.

In the years since, we’ve taken down more than 100 networks including from Russia, Iran, and China, and we blocked millions of potentially abusive accounts every day