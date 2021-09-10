Apple fires manager for leaking product information, employee denies charges

Apple has fired a senior employee for allegedly violating company policies and leaking confidential product information. Ashley Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager, had last month filed a complaint with the US National Labor Relations Board against alleged harassment at the workplace.

“When I began raising workplace safety concerns in March, and nearly immediately faced retaliation and intimidation, I started preparing myself for something exactly like this to happen,” she told The Verge. “I’m disappointed that a company I have loved since I was a little girl would treat their employees this way, ” she added.

Apple informed Gjovik that her employment was being terminated for violating company rules including leaking confidential product-related information, Bloomberg, which has access to the employee’s termination documents, reported.

According to Gjovik, her situation in office started deteriorating when she raised concerns over pollution at the workplace in March. She worked in an Apple building located on a superfund site. In the US, superfund sites are polluted areas that require clean-up of contaminated and hazardous material. Following her complaints, she faced harassment and bullying from her manager and team members, she said. Later, Gjovik also raised concerns over privacy policies at Apple workplace and spoke of how they search and monitor employee phones.

She was sent on administrative leave in early August. On August 26, Gjovik filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleging harassment by a manager at her workplace.

Apple reached out to her through an email on September 9, saying the company would like to speak to her about a sensitive intellectual property matter that it was looking into. Gjøvik reverted to the email saying she wished to keep all communications in writing and would like to correspond via email. In response, Apple said that “given the seriousness of these allegations” and as she chose not to participate in the discussion, her access to Apple systems was being suspended.

When approached on the issue, Apple said it would refrain from discussing any individual employee matter. Apple spokesperson Josh Rosenstock claimed that the American tech giant is ‘committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace, The Verge reported. According to Rosenstock, the company takes ‘all concerns seriously and thoroughly investigates whenever a concern is raised and due to privacy concerns it does not discuss specific employee matters, The Verge reported.