Amidst backlash, Accenture India MD denies agreeing to attend RSS event
Updated : January 07, 2020 03:07 PM IST
The Accenture boss’ clarification came even as angry tweets called for the boycott of Accenture and Zoho’s products.
The company’s communications team has also furnished an invite from the RSS that has apparently removed Ramachandran’s name as ‘Guest of Honour’.
