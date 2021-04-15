  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology

After best Q4 in 10 years, Wipro to roll out bonuses, promotions

Updated : April 15, 2021 08:12 PM IST

Chief financial officer Jatin Dalal said the initiatives for employees will impact margins, but added that the investments have to be made.
The company crossed gross hiring of 18,000 employees in the fourth quarter, and said robust hiring will continue in FY22.
After best Q4 in 10 years, Wipro to roll out bonuses, promotions
Published : April 15, 2021 08:12 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Wipro Q4 net profit rises 0.1% to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue beats estimates; guidance at 2-4%

Wipro Q4 net profit rises 0.1% to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue beats estimates; guidance at 2-4%

Infosys shares decline 5% after Q4 results; IT index down over 1%

Infosys shares decline 5% after Q4 results; IT index down over 1%

Sony Xperia 1 III and 5 III announced with better screens and cameras

Sony Xperia 1 III and 5 III announced with better screens and cameras

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement