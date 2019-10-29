Adani partners US-based Digital Realty to build data infrastructure

The Adani Group, a $13-billion integrated business conglomerate, said it is partnering with San Francisco-based data center provider Digital Realty for colocation and interconnection solutions, as it looks to press ahead with its foray into the data center domain.

Adani Enterprises Limited, the group’s flagship company, and Digital Realty will jointly evaluate developing and operating data centers, data center parks and cultivating undersea cable provider communities of interest across India, according to the MoU signed between the two companies.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said the partnership leverages several of the capabilities developed by the Adani Group in power generation, transmission, retail electricity distribution, access to waterfronts through the ports business, and real estate management. “The skill sets of the two companies are complementary,” he said in a statement.