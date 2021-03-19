  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology

Accenture’s growth outperformance, deal win momentum positive for Indian IT vendors: Brokerages

Updated : March 19, 2021 11:30 AM IST

Credit Suisse believes the company's strong earnings reaffirms the view of an upcycle for the Indian IT sector.
Morgan Stanley is of the view that Accenture's deal win momentum and positive management commentary are positive for Indian IT vendors.
Accenture’s growth outperformance, deal win momentum positive for Indian IT vendors: Brokerages
Published : March 19, 2021 11:30 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

IndiaLends raises $5.1 million from existing investors ACP Partners & DSG Consumer Partners

IndiaLends raises $5.1 million from existing investors ACP Partners & DSG Consumer Partners

TN polls: BJP candidate Khushbu declares Rs 22.55 crore assets; Murugan's at Rs 1.53 cr

TN polls: BJP candidate Khushbu declares Rs 22.55 crore assets; Murugan's at Rs 1.53 cr

$1,400 stimulus cheques: Here’s how Americans plan to use the money

$1,400 stimulus cheques: Here’s how Americans plan to use the money

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement