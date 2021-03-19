Accenture’s growth outperformance, deal win momentum positive for Indian IT vendors: Brokerages Updated : March 19, 2021 11:30 AM IST Credit Suisse believes the company's strong earnings reaffirms the view of an upcycle for the Indian IT sector. Morgan Stanley is of the view that Accenture's deal win momentum and positive management commentary are positive for Indian IT vendors. Published : March 19, 2021 11:30 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply