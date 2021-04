Accenture raises full year revenue guidance on back of strong growth in cloud and security business

After a firm Q2, IT firm Accenture has raised its full year revenue and operating margin guidance, which definitely boards well for the Indian IT sector.

The company raised its revenue guidance for the fiscal to 6.5-8.5 percent up from the earlier guidance of 4-6 percent and also has raised its operating margins to 15-15.1 percent up from 14.8 -15 percent. It is seeing strong growth in cloud and security.

In Q2, Accenture saw revenues of $12.1 billion which is approximately $140 million higher than the companies own guided range. The company also saw new bookings at a recorded $16 billion in the quarter, 13 percent year-on-year jump.

CNBC-TV18’ Mugdha Variyar has the key highlights and what brokerages say could be in store for Indian IT companies.