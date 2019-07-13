Accenture appoints Julie Sweet as its next CEO, David Rowland as executive chairman

Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Inc named Julie Sweet as its new chief executive officer, effective September.

David Rowland, currently interim CEO, has been appointed as executive chairman, the company said.

Former chief executive officer Pierre Nanterme, who stepped down due to health reasons, died in January this year.

Sweet, who will also join the company's board, is currently CEO of Accenture's business in North America, its largest geographic market.