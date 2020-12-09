A Cognizant analyst just developed tech to help farmers cut crop losses

A Cognizant techie has designed code that could enable farmers to suffer fewer crop losses. Christened AI Farm and designed by N Kalicharan, a senior analyst at Cognizant, the application is an intelligent system that aims to provide farmers with data and information to re-design crop strategies, keeping in mind parameters like water usage and disease control. Kalicharam built AI Farm, as part of IBM’s Call for Code challenge, where he won the APAC round.

"Due to unpredictable changes in seasons, traditional methods are not providing expected results to farmers," says Kalicharan, "I wanted to help them by putting the power of AI, IoT (Internet of Things) & machine-learning in their hands."

In a nutshell, AI Farm is a low-cost system that makes use of sensors to keep a constant tab on the ground-water levels, temperature and humidity at a farm. "We leverage IBM's solutions to calculate water requirements and health of the crop basis information like soil moisture, atmospheric temperature, weather forecast," says Kalicharan.

Data that is mined from a specific location is sent to the IBM Watson IoT platform, and hyper-local weather forecasting specific to the farm in question is then created. Farmers then get to use this information to make informed decisions about their sowing or harvest.

Kalicharan will receive an award of $5,000 from IBM as well as the option of implementing the solution through the company’s Code and Response initiative. Over the last two years, IBM's Call For Code challenge has garnered a reputation for unearthing innovations in tech.

"It's all about inviting developers across the world to code for a cause," says Priya Mallya, country leader, developer ecosystems, IBM ISA, "Developers are called to build code that can save lives; these solutions are then gauged on the basis of their applicability and usability." The framework, Priya explains, could potentially implement solutions and ensure they garner maximum impact thanks to their very existence.

