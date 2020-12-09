Information Technology A Cognizant analyst just developed tech to help farmers cut crop losses Updated : December 09, 2020 09:42 PM IST Kalicharam built AI Farm, as part of IBM’s Call for Code challenge, where he won the APAC round. In a nutshell, AI Farm is a low-cost system that makes use of sensors to keep a constant tab on the ground-water levels, temperature and humidity at a farm. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.