These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 5
Asian shares rally on US-China trade deal hopes
Oil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
Rupee gains against US dollar in early trade
90% organisations think cyber threat landscape will worsen in 2020

Updated : November 05, 2019 04:52 PM IST

Organisations allocated their cybersecurity budgets into four main categories with the largest allocations going to the areas of prevention (42 per cent) and detection (28 per cent), followed by containment and remediation.
44 percent global respondents expressed having transitioned some of their environment to the Cloud.
