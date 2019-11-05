90% organisations think cyber threat landscape will worsen in 2020

With the perpetually shifting threat landscape, over 90 percent of organisations believe the cyber threat landscape will stay the same or worsen in 2020 while 51 percent of organisations do not believe they are ready for or would respond well to a cyber attack or breach, a new report by US-based cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Tuesday.

FireEye's "Cyber Trendscape" report surveyed over 800 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and other senior executives across North America, Europe and Asia to uncover attitudes towards some of the cyber security's most prevalent topics.

"Our new 'Cyber Trendscape' report highlights the overall beliefs and perceptions of senior leaders regarding top cybersecurity priorities for 2020 and beyond as well areas where they differ across the globe," Eric Ouellet, Global Security Strategist at FireEye, said in a statement.

"These critical data points will help organisations to bring focus and clarity to their cybersecurity programmes while helping to expand the dialogue with senior leadership and the board," Oullet added.

According to the report, 29 percent of organisations with cyberattack and breach response plans in place have not tested or updated them in the last 12 months or more.

Globally, organisations allocated their cybersecurity budgets into four main categories with the largest allocations going to the areas of prevention (42 per cent) and detection (28 per cent), followed by containment and remediation.

However, Japan was the only country to break away from this order, expressing a greater emphasis on detection (40 percent) and then prevention (35 per cent).

Notably, 44 percent global respondents expressed having transitioned some of their environment to the Cloud, and that they were monitoring cautiously.