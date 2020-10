Wipro is set to roll out promotions and salary hikes starting from December quarter, with 80 percent of the company’s 1.85 lakh employees eligible, following a strong quarter that saw improved margins and strong revenue growth for the company.

Wipro's Chief Human Resources officer Saurabh Govil told CNBC-TV18 that the company will also continue with robust hiring for the second half of the financial year, having hired 20,000 people during the last two quarters.

“Hiring was robust in the first half of the year and will continue to be robust. We will hire more in US, Europe, as well as freshers across the globe,” Govil said.

Wipro hired 13,000 in the second quarter and 7,000 in the quarter before that.

“ We would be doing employee interventions in the current fiscal. Promotions are eligible for 80 percent of the workforce, though it has not yet been decided on how many will be promoted. Increments will be at pre-Covid levels to high-performing employees,’ he added.

Wipro has also kept attrition low at 11 percent over trailing twelve months, while the gross utilization stood at 76.4 percent.

Govil also said that the company now has over 70 percent localisation in the United States and will not be significantly impacted by the H1B issue raging in the United States.

The Trump administration has published a new set of rules that will lead to a hike in wages for H1B visa holders and more stringent inspection and monitoring of employers.