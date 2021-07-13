Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    8 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham students chosen for Google’s summer project

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Last year, 7 Amrita students were selected for Google's annual programme, which offers stipends on completion.

    8 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham students chosen for Google’s summer project
    The Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2021 has selected eight BTech students from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi. Through GSoC, a global annual programme, Google gives stipends to students who successfully complete a free and open-source software coding project during the summer.
    The GSoC invites students to submit proposals for one or two open-source organisations. Students have to describe the details of the project that they wish to pursue after which the organisation selects the most promising proposals. The selected students are then assigned a mentor.
    Vipin Pavithran, a mentor at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said this is not the first time Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham students have been selected for the Google annual programme. In the past 14 years, many students have participated and have been selected too. "Our students have contributed immensely to various open-source organisations such as VideoLAN, The Linux Foundation, WikiMedia, NetBSD, GNOME, KDE, Mozilla, and INCF," he said. Last year, seven students were selected for the GSoC 2020.
    For the year 2021, the selected students are Alluri Harshit Varma (The Terasology Foundation) and Nived (TensorFlow). The others are from Amrita’s student clubs amFOSS and bi0s. They are Pranjal Singh, Vishnu Madhav, Simran Kathpalia, Aswin C, Anoushka Ramesh and Mainak Deb. Two former GSoC students of Amrita from amFOSS, Shashank Priyadarshi and Abhijit Ramesh, are also participating this year as mentors for The Apache Software Foundation.
    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has been graded as the fourth best university in India in the 2020 National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Tags
    Next Article

    BMC claims Trump treatment successful in over 200 coronavirus patients

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports704.00 -14.05 -1.96
    HCL Tech967.95 -11.50 -1.17
    Dr Reddys Labs5,437.10 -57.20 -1.04
    Tech Mahindra1,050.15 -6.45 -0.61
    Maruti Suzuki7,430.35 -39.75 -0.53
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech969.20 -9.85 -1.01
    Dr Reddys Labs5,440.00 -49.55 -0.90
    Maruti Suzuki7,426.65 -44.50 -0.60
    Tech Mahindra1,050.50 -6.00 -0.57
    HUL2,435.40 -9.40 -0.38
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports704.00 -14.05 -1.96
    HCL Tech967.95 -11.50 -1.17
    Dr Reddys Labs5,437.10 -57.20 -1.04
    Tech Mahindra1,050.15 -6.45 -0.61
    Maruti Suzuki7,430.35 -39.75 -0.53
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech969.20 -9.85 -1.01
    Dr Reddys Labs5,440.00 -49.55 -0.90
    Maruti Suzuki7,426.65 -44.50 -0.60
    Tech Mahindra1,050.50 -6.00 -0.57
    HUL2,435.40 -9.40 -0.38

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4925-0.0775-0.10
    Euro-Rupee88.0760-0.3090-0.35
    Pound-Rupee103.0750-0.3730-0.36
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6744-0.0012-0.18
    View More