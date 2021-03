Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has elected Dattatreya Hosabale as the ‘Sarkaryawah’ or General Secretary of the Sangh. He has been promoted from Sah-Sarkaryawah or Joint General Secretary on Saturday. He will lead the Sangh in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and RSS centenary celebrations in 2025.

Hosabale will replace Suresh Joshi, the 73-year-old incumbent who assumed the role for the fourth time in 2018.

The decision was taken after the elections that took place at the two-day annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS). This sabha is the annual meeting of the topmost leaders of RSS.

Here is a brief profile of new RSS General Secretary: