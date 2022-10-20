Zomato delivery man wades through flooded street to deliver food in Bengaluru: Watch viral video

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In a video shared on Twitter, the person was seen delivering food in knee-deep water on the streets.

A video of a Zomato executive delivering food amid heavy rain in Bengaluru has gone viral wherein he can be seen happily wading through knee-deep water. The video shows the delivery executive trying to track his customer ON his phone.

The caption of the tweet read, “The real Superheroes. Delivering even in heavy floods and rain. Hats off to the dedication. Th person who posted the video on Twitter,” tagged Zomato and its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal.

The official account of Zomato replied to the tweet with a GIF saying “They are our heroes”.

While some Twitter users appreciated the effort of the delivery person, one user pointed out that it was rather dangerous to work in such conditions.

Heavy rains battered Bengaluru on October 19 causing several arterial roads to flood in the east, south and central part of the city.

Visuals from low-lying areas showed heavily waterlogged roads and water flowing into open manholes, flooded basement parking spaces and damaged vehicles.

The devastating rain led to the collapse of a metro wall near Seshadripuram damaging several vehicles parked on the road.

So far, the IT capital has broken all records of heavy rain this year, logging 1706 mm since the monsoon started.