    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Zomato delivery man wades through flooded street to deliver food in Bengaluru: Watch viral video

    Zomato delivery man wades through flooded street to deliver food in Bengaluru: Watch viral video

    Zomato delivery man wades through flooded street to deliver food in Bengaluru: Watch viral video
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    In a video shared on Twitter, the person was seen delivering food in knee-deep water on the streets.

    A video of a Zomato executive delivering food amid heavy rain in Bengaluru has gone viral wherein he can be seen happily wading through knee-deep water. The video shows the delivery executive trying to track his customer ON his phone.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The caption of the tweet read, “The real Superheroes. Delivering even in heavy floods and rain. Hats off to the dedication. Th person who posted the video on Twitter,” tagged Zomato and its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal.

    The official account of Zomato replied to the tweet with a GIF saying “They are our heroes”.

    While some Twitter users appreciated the effort of the delivery person, one user pointed out that it was rather dangerous to work in such conditions.

    Also read: Bengaluru Metro wall collapses damaging 7 cars; IMD issues yellow alert for city

    Heavy rains battered Bengaluru on October 19 causing several arterial roads to flood in the east, south and central part of the city.

    Visuals from low-lying areas showed heavily waterlogged roads and water flowing into open manholes, flooded basement parking spaces and damaged vehicles.

    The devastating rain led to the collapse of a metro wall near Seshadripuram damaging several vehicles parked on the road.

    So far, the IT capital has broken all records of heavy rain this year, logging 1706 mm since the monsoon started.

    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Zomatozomato delivery

    Previous Article

    Bengaluru Metro wall collapses damaging 7 cars; IMD issues yellow alert for city

    Next Article

    PM Modi likely to visit Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh on Oct 27-28

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng