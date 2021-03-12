  • SENSEX
Zomato delivery executive says woman's injury was self-inflicted; company says truth awaited

Updated : March 12, 2021 05:20 PM IST

Kamaraj, the delivery executive has denied that he attacked the woman and claimed that the customer hit him with a slipper
Zomato co-founder says his team is is touch with the victim Hitesha Chandranee and is covering her medical expenses
Published : March 12, 2021 05:20 PM IST

