Zomato delivery agent, who used bicycle in scorching heat, gets bike after Twitter fundraiser

When a Zomato delivery agent came to deliver an order on a bicycle in the scorching summer heat in Rajasthan, an 18-year-old, moved by his struggle, put out a tweet seeking help for him.

Aditya Sharma, who received the order, tweeted Durga’s photo and wrote he was surprised to see him on a bicycle delivering his order on time in the scorching heat of 42 degrees Celsius. He shared the delivery agent’s story in a Twitter thread and set up a fundraiser to help him. Sharma managed to collect funds for a new two-wheeler, which was handed over to the schoolteacher-turned-delivery agent in less than 24 hours.

Durga Meena, 31, taught at a school for 12 years. However, he lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to start working with Zomato to make ends meet.

“He (Durga) has done his bachelor's in B. Com and wants to pursue M Com but due to his financial condition, he started to work with Zomato,” Sharma wrote in the thread.

Durga completes 10-11 deliveries in a day and manages to earn around Rs 10,000 a month. He told Sharma that delivering orders on a bicycle was tiring and he wished to buy a bike. He asked Sharma to help him only with the down payment for the bike and promised that he will pay the rest of the instalments and return Sharma’s money with interest.

Sharma then started a fundraiser seeking Rs 75,000 for Durga.

The tweet quickly gained support and in less than 24 hours, the funds flowed in. Sharma on April 12 tweeted a picture of a Hero Splendor bike and a video of Durga receiving it from a showroom in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara. Sharma wrote, “All thanks to you guys. He was emotional during buying bike,” in his tweet with the video.