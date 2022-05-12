The CBI has dismissed its four sub-inspectors allegedly involved in an unauthorised raid on a company in Chandigarh to extort money after arresting them in a corruption case, officials said on Thursday. As part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption, CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal swung into action after the embarrassing episode was brought to his notice and issued directions to dismiss the accused officers from service, they said.

Sumit Gupta, Pradeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat — all sub-inspectors at the CBI's Delhi-based units — were taken into custody by the agency after they were booked in the corruption case related to the illegal raid, they said. The matter came to notice after a Chandigarh-based businessman approached the CBI with a complaint that on May 10, six persons, including CBI officials, entered his office and threatened him that he would be arrested for supporting and providing money to terrorists as they have information regarding it.

"It was further alleged that the accused forcefully took the complainant in a car and also demanded Rs 25 lakh from him," CBI Spokesperson R.C. Joshi said. During the "raid," a ruckus was created and one of the officers was rounded up, officials said.

Later, others were also identified, they said. The CBI conducted a search operation at the premises of the accused officers during which incriminating documents were recovered, Joshi said.