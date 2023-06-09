Watch | Level-3 fire breaks out in building in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar, no injuries reported

Zaveri Bazar fire | As many as 12 fire engines and eight water tankers were present at the spot. The fire department evacuated all the 50 to 60 people trapped in the building.No injuries have been reported, so ar.
A fire broke out in a six-storey building on Dhanji Street in Zaveri Bazar, Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, June 9.
The level-three fire was reported at 1.38am on June 9 and had spread from the ground floor to the fifth floor.
As many as 12 fire engines and eight water tankers were present at the spot. The fire department evacuated all the 50 to 60 people trapped in the building.
No injuries have been reported, so ar.
The fire department said the blaze was covered from all sies by 6.22am.
First Published: Jun 9, 2023 7:43 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge
Jun 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Board wants me to shift gears, future focus will be on outcome & performance: Hero MotoCorp's Niranjan Gupta
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?
Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read