Watch | Level-3 fire breaks out in building in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar, no injuries reported

By Santia Gora  Jun 9, 2023 8:22:50 AM IST (Updated)

Zaveri Bazar fire | As many as 12 fire engines and eight water tankers were present at the spot. The fire department evacuated all the 50 to 60 people trapped in the building.No injuries have been reported, so ar.

A fire broke out in a six-storey building on Dhanji Street in Zaveri Bazar, Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, June 9.

The level-three fire was reported at 1.38am on June 9 and had spread from the ground floor to the fifth floor.
As many as 12 fire engines and eight water tankers were present at the spot. The fire department evacuated all the 50 to 60 people trapped in the building.
