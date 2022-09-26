    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels, says Anurag Thakur

    Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels, says Anurag Thakur

    Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels, says Anurag Thakur
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The order to block the videos was issued on September 23 under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. Earlier, the government had blocked 102 YouTube channels and Facebook accounts that sought to create communal disharmony, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

    Government has ordered the blocking of 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels that contained fake news and morphed content with the intent to spread hatred amongst religious communities, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday. The blocked videos had a cumulative viewership of over 1.30 crore and claimed that the government had taken away the religious rights of certain communities, an official statement said.
    "These channels had content that spread fear and misconception among communities," Thakur said. An official statement said the blocked content included fake news and morphed videos spread with the intent to spread hatred among religious communities.
    "Some of the videos blocked by the Ministry were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to Agnipath scheme, Indian Armed Forces, India's national security apparatus, Kashmir," it said. The content was observed to be false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign nations, it added.
    The order to block the videos was issued on September 23 under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, the statement said. Earlier, the government had blocked 102 YouTube channels and Facebook accounts that sought to create communal disharmony, Thakur said.
    Also Read: Twitter tells Karnataka HC that 50-60% of tweets Centre told it to block are 'innocuous'
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Anurag Thakurinformation and broadcast ministryYoutube

    Previous Article

    Tamil Nadu cabinet approves ordinance to ban online gambling

    Next Article

    Twitter tells Karnataka HC that 50-60% of tweets Centre told it to block are 'innocuous'

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng