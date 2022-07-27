    Home

    Western line trains halted at Borivali station by Youth Congress

    Western line trains halted at Borivali station by Youth Congress

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    The protest comes amid speculation that Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED for a third consecutive day. On Tuesday, Sonia was questioned for over six hours in relation to the National Herald case.

    Youth Congress protestors, on Wednesday, halted the Western line trains at Borivali station in protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.
    The protest comes amid wide speculation that Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED for a third consecutive day. On Tuesday, Sonia was questioned for over six hours in relation to the National Herald case.
    Videos of several clashes between protestors and police personnel have gone viral, including Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, who was allegedly manhandled by police on Akbar Road. Several prominent congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal, were detained and later released.
    On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for over two hours, during which she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency. She had reiterated that the Young Indian was a "not for profit" company, and no personal benefits were gained by them.
    Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders in Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president, too, has 38 percent shareholding.
    First Published:  IST
