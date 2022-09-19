By CNBCTV18.COM

In a major policy change, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will now allow people to update their biometric, demographic, and other Aadhaar data every 10 years on a voluntary basis, as per a report. Currently, only children aged between five and 15 are required to mandatorily update their biometric data.

The UIDAI will now encourage people to update their biometrics, demographics etc once in 10 years. Once a person reaches the age of 70 years, they will not be required to update their Aadhaar data, news agency PTI reported, citing a source.

Children below five years of age are issued Bal Aadhaar registered with their photograph and the biometrics authentication of their parents or guardians. According to Hindustan Times, the proof of relationship document (preferably birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Bal Aadhaar, and it is issued in blue colour to differentiate. The same must be updated when the child attains the age of five years, the government said. Children below the age of 15 need to update their Aadhaar upon attaining the age of 15. Now, the UIDAI encourages people of 15+ age to update their Aadhar once in every 10 years.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enrolled about all adults in the country, except a small percentage of people in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Ladakh, according to the PTI report.

The UIDAI has more than 50,000 enrolment centres and it is currently in the process of onboarding 1.5 lakh postmen who will initially update the mobile numbers and addresses of Aadhaar holders at their doorstep.

The UIDAI is also in talks with states to bring group-oriented welfare schemes on its platform to help de-duplication of beneficiaries, prevent leakages of funds and save public money. According to the report, the aviation ministry's DigiYatra, which aims to make journeys for travellers paperless, will also be linked to Aadhaar for verification of travellers.