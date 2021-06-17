You can now get a driving licence without taking test at RTO; here's how

Starting from July 1, individuals in India will be able to acquire a driving licence (DL) without undertaking a driving test at any Regional Transport Office (RTO).

This development comes as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has recently notified a new rule, under which, candidates will be provided high-quality driving courses at accredited driver training centres, and once the test is cleared, they will be exempted from driving test at the time of obtaining a driving licence.

These centres will be equipped with simulators and dedicated driving test track to provide high-quality training to candidates, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) was quoted as saying in news agency PTI report, adding that remedial and refresher courses, as per the requirements under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, can be availed at these centres.

“This will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enrol at such centres,” the Ministry was mentioned as saying.

These centres will be allowed to provide industry-specific specialised training as well, the ministry said, adding that shortage of skilled drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector and a large number of road accidents occur due to lack of knowledge of road regulations.

It must be noted that Section 8 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 empowers the central government to make rules regarding the accreditation of driver training centres.

According to the notification, an accreditation granted for accredited driver training centres will be in force for a period of five years and may be renewed.

The duration for a light motor vehicle driving course in accredited driver training centres is 29 hours in the span of a maximum of 4 weeks from the date of commencement of the course, the notification said, adding that the course will be divided into theory and practice.

Likewise, the duration for medium and heavy motor vehicle driving course in accredited driver training centres is thirty eight hours in the span of six weeks. These will be divided into two segments, theory and practical.

Drivers will also be taught some basic aspects about ethical and courteous behaviour with other road users.

-With inputs from PTI