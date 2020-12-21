India Yogi govt launches 'Virasat' scheme in Uttar Pradesh to end land disputes Updated : December 21, 2020 01:36 PM IST The government spokesperson said villagers will be provided with the facility to register their names in the land records through both online and offline methods. The novel drive will end the long-pending disputes over the land and property, and prevent exploitation of villagers by the land mafia who target disputed properties. For those who own land in their native villages but are living somewhere else, a special counter will be opened at tehsil for submitting applications. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.