Yogi govt launches 'Virasat' scheme in Uttar Pradesh to end land disputes

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has launched a two-month-long special 'Virasat' (natural succession) drive in the state to end the land disputes over the succession rights in villages and curb the property lawsuits that form a bulk of cases at the tehsil and district level.

The novel drive will end the long-pending disputes over the land and property, and prevent exploitation of villagers by the land mafia who target disputed properties.

This a first of its kind campaign in the state.

According to the government spokesman, the new initiative is expected to settle cases pending for years in the 1,08,000 revenue villages in the state.

Under the campaign, all the information related to the 'Virasat' will also be uploaded on the website of the revenue board based on which the progress of the scheme will be reviewed.

At the end of this two-month scheme, the district magistrate, at the district and the Tehsil level, will randomly identify ten percent of the revenue village randomly and check the facts given in the report of the Lekhpal through the sub-divisional magistrates, additional district magistrates and other district level officers.

The government spokesperson said villagers will be provided with the facility to register their names in the land records through both online and offline methods.

For those who own land in their native villages but are living somewhere else, a special counter will be opened at tehsil for submitting applications.

"This initiative is expected to settle long-pending cases in 1.08 lakh revenue villages in the state. This will also curb the irresponsible behaviour of lekhpals who, it has been noticed, generally do not take an interest in these matters and are responsible for piling up land disputes," the spokesperson said.

Under the scheme, the lekhpal will also have to visit villages to verify successors and assist them in filing online applications.

The option of filing applications from community facility centres will also be provided to people while a helpline is also being launched to assist people if they face difficulty in filing applications.

This is also the main reason behind the disputes within families and relatives and a majority of villagers also face lawsuits, that sometimes trail for generations.

With this system, the villagers will not be exploited at any level and can get their names registered in the land records ('Khatauni').