Yogi Adityanath to perform Ram Lalla's ‘Jalabhishek’ in Ayodhya with water from rivers of 155 countries

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the ‘Jalabhishek' of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on April 23, using water from the rivers of 155 countries, including China and Pakistan.

“A team led by Lord Ram devotee, Vijay Jolly, will hand over the kalash containing waters fetched from the rivers from the world over to CM Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya on that day,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai told the news agency PTI.

On April 23, Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform a puja of the "Jal Kalash" on April 23. The event will take place at the Maniram Das Chawni Auditorium in Ayodhya.

Apart from China and Pakistan, the water will be fetched from Suriname, Canada, Russia, Tibet, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine among other countries, a Times of India report said. The water, transported from all over the world, will have the names and flags of the countries, the report added.

Meanwhile, the water from river Ravi, in Pakistan, was first transported to Dubai and then it was brought to India, the PTI report said.

“The construction of the temple is going on in full swing under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Adityanath,” Champat Rai was quoted as saying.

In January this year, Champat Rai said that the construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been 60 percent completed.

After the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Poojan ritual and placed the temple's cornerstone on August 5, 2020. The construction of the temple is being supervised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The main structure is being built by Larsen & Toubro, and Tata Consultancy Engineers Ltd. will create the allied amenities.