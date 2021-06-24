Yes Bank loan fraud: CBI searches premises of CG Power in Mumbai

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at the premises of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, previously known as Crompton Greaves, in Mumbai in connection with alleged loan fraud of Rs 466 crore in Yes Bank involving industrialist Gautam Thapar, officials said. The searches took place at four locations in Mumbai, they said.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.50
|-51.85
|Coal India
|146.40
|-2.05
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|Adani Ports
|709.90
|-8.80
|ONGC
|122.00
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,559.20
|56.05
|TCS
|3,373.60
|112.20
|Tech Mahindra
|1,080.00
|23.55
|JSW Steel
|679.00
|13.50
|Asian Paints
|3,043.25
|55.90
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|-0.1100
|-0.15
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4820
|0.0700
|0.08
|Pound-Rupee
|103.0980
|-0.3940
|-0.38
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6691
|0.0000
|-0.00