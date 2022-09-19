Yes Bank fraud case: CBI files chargesheet against Rana Kapoor and Gautam Thapar

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On June 5, 2021, searches were conducted on several premises including the official as well as residential premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of several documents and digital evidence.

The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor and Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar and his company in the Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud case.

The CBI alleged that the accused had committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for misappropriation/diversion of public money during the 2017-19 period.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in a special court in Delhi.

In March this year, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Thapar on a bond of Rs 2 lakh. The CBI had registered an offence against Thapar, Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor and other accused under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7, 11 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

According to the investigating agency, Kapoor, the prime accused in the case, had acquired property belonging to Avantha at a prime location in Delhi at a considerably lower price than its market value. The allegation was that Kapoor had official dealings in the form of loans with Avantha.

In a separate case, Market regular Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), earlier this month , imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under the provisions of Section 15HA of SEBI Act for mis-selling the private sector lender's AT-1 bonds.

In the event of failure to pay the penalty within 45 days of the receipt of this order, recovery proceedings may be initiated for the realisation of the amount along with interest.