No new restrictions in Delhi for now; 'yellow alert' to continue

The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to continue ‘yellow alert’ in the national capital amid a rise in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

DDMA officials said authorities will monitor the situation for a while before imposing fresh restrictions.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the meeting.

The DDMA on Tuesday declared a 'yellow alert' under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city amid a spike in coronavirus cases following the emergence of the virus' Omicron variant. The 'yellow alert' entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.

An 'amber alert' is declared when the positivity rate is recorded at one per cent or above for two consecutive days. "It was discussed that most Covid cases are asymptomatic and mild and there are fewer hospitalisations, which indicates that the situation is not that bad," a source said.

During the meeting, it was also decided to ensure strict implementation of restrictions imposed under the 'yellow alert'. In case the situation worsens, emergency measures may be imposed, the sources said. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 496 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest since June 4, while the positivity rate stood at 0.89 percent, according to health department data.

